Cubs play through the heat in mid-week game against Barrie

June 27, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a hot and humid night when the Mansfield Senior Cubs hosted the Barrie Angels on the diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, June 19.

The Angels opened the scoring with a single run in the first inning.

The Cubs got a man on third base in the opening inning but couldn’t finish and the side retired.

Barrie was leading 2-0 after the second batting in a single run for the inning.

The play of the night took place in the top of the third inning when Mansfield pitcher Devon Caldwell caught a blistering line-drive on the mound, then made the throw to third base to catch the runner who was already heading for home, for a double play to end the inning.

Mansfield got the bats moving in the third inning when Ben Nicholson hit to deep centre field to drive in two runs.

That was followed by an error at first base that allowed another runner to score.

Neither team could do much in the fourth inning.

The Cubs tried to tie the game in the sixth when Patrick Newbatt hit to get things in motion, but a play at home tagged the runner for an out.

The Angels capped the game in the seventh when they got men on second and third base, ready to score. Two more late-game runs gave the Angels a 6-3 win.

The Bolton Brewers are currently in first place in the Senior League with a 10-2 record. They are followed by the Lisle Astros and the Owen Sound Baysox.

The Ivy Rangers are in fourth place followed by the New Lowell Knights, Creemore Padres, and the Barrie Angels.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m. when they will host the Orillia Majors.

Readers Comments (0)