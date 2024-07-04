Current & Past Articles » General News

Ontario funds community organizations who supports Black youth

July 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Community organizations with a proven track record of empowering Black youth and young professionals in Dufferin–Caledon are receiving financial support from the provincial government.

The government’s $16.5 million in funding for the Black Youth Action plan (BYAP) Economic Empowerment Stream has been delivered to partner organizations across Ontario.

“This funding is already producing positive outcomes that are helping Black youth and young professionals develop the skills needed to launch careers in high-growth sectors,” said a press release from Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones on June 28.

Jones noted the importance of funding projects that uplift Black youth.

“We see the meaningful impact community organizations have in helping Black youth and young professionals maximize potential, find meaningful employment, and unlock a better future for themselves and their communities,” said Jones. 

“Thank you to all the community partners for your dedication to building an inclusive economy where all can succeed.” 

Achieve Potential is one of over 30 community and black-led organizations across Ontario that has directly benefitted from BYAP’s Economic Empowerment funding. This funding has delivered impactful services and supports empowering the next generation of Black leaders.   

“Our government is proud to support the next generation of Black leaders through continued investment in these outstanding community organizations,” said Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. “The Black Youth Action Plan represents our government’s ongoing commitment to building a stronger and more inclusive Ontario by helping Black youth and young professionals develop critical skills and unlock a brighter future for themselves and their communities.” 

Ontario remains committed to collaborating with community organizations and Black-led businesses, in an effort to address and eliminate systemic race-based disparities, according to Jones’ press release. 

BYAP helps increase social and economic opportunities and services for Black children, youth and families spanning ages 0 to 34.  

“We are profoundly honored to receive the Black Youth Action Plan funding, which has allowed us to continue running the Change Your Future program. This program provides employment skills training, career mentorship, and invaluable opportunities to youth, helping them break barriers and achieve their career aspirations. In addition to helping our youth find meaningful employment, Achieve Potential is able to hire community members who share our mission of fostering a more inclusive and equitable world,” said Andrea Wilson, President and Chief Success Officer of Achieve Potential.

Since 2018, over 70 community-based and culturally focused BYAP partners have supported better outcomes for over 60,000 Black children, youth and families in Ontario.



         

