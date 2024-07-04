Current & Past Articles » General News

Shepherd’s Cupboard volunteers recognized with awards from province

July 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Volunteers from the Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, have been recognized for their time and efforts in supporting the local community. 

Seven volunteers from the food bank were presented with certificates and pins celebrating their years of dedication to volunteering at a ceremony held in Barrie on June 19 as part of the 2024 Ontario Volunteer Service Awards. 

The seven recipients from Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank were Barb Elgie, Ovalet Yousef, Shelley Doney, Beth Brown, Phyliss Robinson, Diane French, and Gwynn McGhee. 

“Often you have volunteers for so long that you get into the habit of forgetting that years past and these people have faithfully been coming out to make sure the food bank can operate the way that it does,” said Ardith Dunlop, co-ordinator of Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank. “We’re way overdue having these volunteers recognized and I’m so proud of all of them to be recognized for the years of service they put to the food bank.”

One of the recipients, Shelley Doney, has been volunteering with the food bank for nearly 25 years. She initially signed up as a volunteer with the food bank because of her desire to help families facing food insecurity. 

“I would hate to not to be able to feed my own family or worry about feeding my family, and I often think about how hard it must be, especially now when things are so expensive and we’re seeing an increase in usage,” she said. 

Doney spoke about what receiving the recognition for her years of service with the food bank meant. 

“It’s nice to get the recognition for the time you’ve put in whether you’re working at the food bank, picking up food or delivering to clients when needs. It was really nice being recognized, but I think all of us would continue doing what we do whether we’re recognized or not, because we know that there’s a need in the community,” said Doney. 

Beth Brown was another of the volunteers with the Shelburne Food Bank to receive recognition for her volunteerism. Brown has been a volunteer with Shepherd’s Cupboard for over two decades and in that time has taken on roles including purchasing food and goods for the food bank, picking up items for the food rescue program, and supporting the emergency hampers and senior’s market. 

“I was quite surprised when I found out I was going to be receiving it. I didn’t expect any honours for my work that I do because that’s part of volunteering, you just want to help, but I felt good about it when I came home and I had a certificate and pin,” said Brown. “I very much enjoy my volunteer work there; it makes me feel good to make other people be a little happier and easier in their lives.” 

The Ontario Volunteer Service Award is an annual award from the provincial government that honours adult and youth volunteers for their contributions and continued service at non-profits, schools, community centres, hospitals, libraries, and community associations. 

This year the government recognized 6,650 community leaders at 45 local award ceremonies held between April and July. 

For more information about the program or to submit a nomination for next year, visit the Ontario Volunteer Service Awards webpage at: ontario.ca/page/honours-and-awards-volunteering#section-1.

The deadline to nominate an individual is Nov. 15. 



         

