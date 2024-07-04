Town Pharmacy in Shelburne raises $4,509

July 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Town Pharmacy in Shelburne has managed to raise $4,509 this year in support of SickKids Hospital in Toronto.

After their successful 11th annual barbecue on Wednesday, June 12, the proceeds were added to other fundraising efforts throughout the year to raise the $4,509 that will be donated to the children’s hospital.

Over the years, the pharmacy has raised over $30,000 for the hospital.

The effort is supported by residents who recognize the need for a hospital that specializes in caring for sick children.

Pharmacy owner, Sanjay Lekhi, has a soft spot for the hospital, even though no one in his family has ever needed its services.

“Children are born, and they don’t know they have a medical condition,” Sanjay said. “It is up to us, to see if we can do anything for them. Adults may pick up the wrong things, like alcohol or drug dependency, and that’s their fault, but kids, they don’t have any fault. They are innocent. Kids aren’t born making bad decisions. They’re just born. The best hospital for children is only an hour away.”

This year’s barbecue was well attended as volunteers welcomed every who arrived to have a hotdog, donate, and raise funds or a good cause.

