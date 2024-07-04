Current & Past Articles » General News

News from the Shelburne Library

July 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Summer Reading at Shelburne Public Library – Get ready for another summer full of reading challenges for all ages! We have reading challenges for adults, teens, and children launching on the Beanstack app, soon! Download the app and create your account today to get started.

 Get Crafty Club – Meetings are each Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This club is for anyone, working on any craft, to drop in and socialize with other crafters. From knitters, to painters, to sewers, everyone is welcome!

 Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – Hilarious, Heartwarming, Historical Stories in Unexpected Places —Save the date: Sunday, August 25, 2024. We’ve got a new lineup for this event: Rod Carley, Nita Prose, and Natalie Jenner will be at “The Barn” in August with stories that are hilarious, heartwarming, and historical respectively. Details about tickets will be released soon.

Staff Pick of the Week: The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley – It’s the opening night of The Manor, the newest and hottest luxury resort, and no expense, small or large, has been spared. The infinity pool sparkles; the “Manor Mule” cocktail (grapefruit, ginger, vodka, and a dash of CBD oil) is being poured with a heavy hand. Everyone is wearing linen. But under the burning midsummer sun, darkness stirs. Old friends and enemies circulate among the guests. Just outside the Manor’s immaculately kept grounds, an ancient forest bristles with secrets. Before long, the local police are called. Turns out the past has crashed the party, with deadly results.

Why Jade recommends this book – The worst part about devouring a book by a beloved author is how quickly the read is over and then the subsequent wait for the next book. 

Here we meet a cast of characters, on a piece of property locals have historically used, but are now prevented from doing so, unless they’re staff, of course. Personalities clash and you can be sure that not everyone is who they say they are. We have an LP copy at the library or you might just find a regular print out at our kiosk.



         

