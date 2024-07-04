Current & Past Articles » General News

Upper Grand District School Board developing inaugural Human Rights Policy Framework

July 4, 2024

Written By Paula Brown 

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has announced plans to develop an inaugural Human Rights Policy Framework to address discrimination and inequalities within schools.

The school board issued a press release on June 26 announcing that the Board of Trustees had officially approved the development of a human rights policy, which will aim to establish a foundation to address discrimination and promote equity. 

The school board said the development of the human rights framework will involve extensive consultation with students, staff and the community as well as research on best practices from leading human rights organizations and other educational institutions. 

The consultation and implementation process will include:

• Soliciting feedback from stakeholder groups such as the Student Senate; Parent Involvement Committee (PIC); Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC); First Nations, Metis, Inuit Education Council (FNMIEC); school councils; professional associations; unions; and students, parents and community partners. 

• Developing training modules for all members of the UGDSB to raise awareness 

• Establishing support systems with clear reporting procedures to assist individuals in understanding and exercising their human rights

• Implementing a monitoring and evaluation mechanism to allow for adjustments based on data and feedback 

“This policy framework will be crucial in addressing human rights complaints and dismantling systemic barriers,” said Alicia Ralph, Human Rights, Equity and Accessibility Commissioner at UGDSB. “It will help us promote a culture of human rights through education, awareness and empowerment of both students and staff.” 

The Upper Grand District School Board serves more than 35,000 students through 65 elementary schools and 11 secondary schools in the City of Guelph, County of Wellington and County of Dufferin. 

More information regarding the consultation process and feedback opportunities for the community will be shared on the Upper Grand District School Board’s website in the coming months. 



         

