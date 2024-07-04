Film selections for upcoming Dufferin Film Festival announced

July 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Lights. Camera. Action!

After much anticipation, the Dufferin Film Festival has announced tickets are now on sale and film selections have been made for this year’s event.

Taking place Aug. 9 and 10, the festival promises an extraordinary lineup of films from talented filmmakers.

“Join us in celebrating the art of Canadian cinema and the vibrant community of Dufferin County,” said a press release from the Dufferin Film Festival.

The festival showcases the vibrant arts and culture hub in Dufferin through the screening of films in the historical Orangeville Opera House.

The venue boasts a seating capacity of 267 and additional events, all within walking distance, will run concurrently.

This year’s festival features an eclectic mix of genres and stories from across Canada, selected for their unique perspective and creative excellence.

The films range from compelling dramas to thought-provoking documentaries and innovative comedies.

“Our critics are currently reviewing the films and the final awards will be announced at the VIP Cocktail Awards Event at Greystones Restaurant on August 10th,” said the press release from Dufferin Film Festival.

Here’s a sneak peek at the official selections:

• Beyond the Reins: A documentary about Lucy, a girl with an intellectual disability who finds belonging and acceptance through her relationship with a horse. Directed by Magill Moyes, Mississauga, Ontario.

• Cancelled: A dark comedy/horror following Adam, raised in a cult-like secret society that executes those deemed toxic. Directed by Nick Dragas, Kitchener, Ontario.

• Charlie: A drama based on a true story about a young man’s rental scam unravelling. Directed by Matthew Horvat, Toronto, Ontario.

• Cinching Saddles: A comedic mockumentary about Calvinder, a South Asian man pretending to be a cowboy. Directed by Kevin Sengara and Aman Pannu, Vancouver, BC.

• For Roy: A drama about an imaginative girl folding a thousand cranes for her dying father. Directed by Vivian Cheung, Vancouver, BC.

• Good Girl: A drama about a mother fighting against her community’s traditional practices. Directed by Sunita Miya Muganza, Scarborough, Ontario.

• Heap: A dark comedy/thriller about a woman discovering a utopian society next door. Directed by Kyle Marchen, Toronto, Ontario.

• Kofi: A drama about a man confronting an old friend’s demands. Directed by Marianna Phung, Ajax, Ontario.

• On the Windowsill: A student short drama about a woman in an abusive relationship. Directed by Emma Kutlesa-Jagodic, Oakville, Ontario.

• Prism: An experimental drama/comedy about a woman embracing her queer identity. Directed by Gina Hara, Montreal, Quebec.

• Red String of Fate: A sci-fi/romance about reviving a fallen lover. Directed by Lovina Yavari and Lance Fernandes, Toronto, Ontario.

• The Two of Us: A coming-of-age drama about a boy learning about his parents’ open relationship. Directed by Conor Struan Forrest, North York, Ontario.

• Triage: A drama/romance set during the pandemic, focusing on a couple’s strained relationship. Directed by David Rendall, Picton, Ontario.

• Waterman’s Ballad: A mystery/drama about a man grieving at a lakeside cabin. Directed by Jamie Knox, Toronto, Ontario.

The festival will also premiere two Dufferin Film Festival screenwriting contest winners’ films, “Handsy” and “Lakeweed.”

Lakeweed is about a lonely teenage girl who fights the fear of losing her best friend to a budding romance alongside fears of a sinister lake that drags children under.

Handsy is about a young boy who goes into a haunted house in search of his dog, only to be greeted by

a monster from hell.

“Don’t miss out on this cultural highlight in Dufferin County. Secure your tickets today and be part of an unforgettable celebration of Canadian film,” said the Dufferin Film Festival’s press release.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.dufferinfilmfest.com.

Readers Comments (0)