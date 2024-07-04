Brewers leading senior division of North Dufferin Baseball League

Written By Brian Lockhart

At the halfway mark of the North Dufferin Baseball League senior division regular season schedule, the Bolton Brewers are in first place in the standings.

The Brewers have an 11-2 record and 22 points. On offence, the Bolton team has been outstanding, averaging just over nine runs per game this season.

In second place in the senior division, the Owen Sound Baysox are also having a stellar season, taking only two losses after 13 games, and playing one game to a tie.

The Lisle Astros are in the number three spot with a 9-3-2 record and 20 points.

The top three teams will have a real battle for position going into the second half of the season. In fourth place the Ivy Rangers have an 8-5-1 record and 17 points.

They are followed by the Creemore Padres.

The defending champion New Lowell Knights are in sixth place.

They have played to a tie in three games this season.

The standings are rounded out with the Barrie Angels in seventh place followed by the Orillia Majors, Midland Mariners, Clarksburg Blues, and the Mansfield Cubs.

The final game of the senior division regular season will take place on June 29, before the teams get ready for playoffs.

Junior Division

The Junior Division of the NDBL is nearing the midway mark in its 18 game regular season summer schedule.

The Creemore Padres have moved into the lead with 25 points. After 14 games, the Padres have taken one loss and played one game to a tie this season.

The Padres have averaged over nine runs per game this season.

In second place, the Mansfield Cubs are having a good season with an 8-6-1 record and 15 points recorded so far.

In the number three spot, the Orillia Royals are crowding the Cubs with a 7-4 record and one point behind with 14 so far.

The Innisfil Cardinals are in fourth place with a 5-4 record and ten points.

In fifth place, the Barrie Baycats are looking to get on the plus side with a current 4-5 record so far for the season.

The Orangeville Bengals and Richmond Hill Phoenix are tied for last place. Both teams have won only two games this season, although Richmond has played more games than the Orangeville team.

The Junior division schedule runs through to July 14, before heading into the playoffs.

