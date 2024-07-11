Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association to host hands-on clinic for junior plow enthusiasts

July 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

An educational event to help young people learn about plowing or enhance their existing skills is coming to the region.

The Junior Plow Clinic will be held at 14495 The Gore Road, Caledon, starting at noon on Sunday, Aug. 11. The event is put on by the Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association will help attendees better prepare and achieve success in plowing competitions.

“Our local association has an incredible history with many successful competitive plowmen over the years and we are really fortunate to still have many young, keen people both competing at our local match and serving on our local board,” said Peel Dufferin Plowmen’s Association President Colin French.

The association attributes the continued high level of participation from youth to its deliberate efforts to attract and support young plow people.

The Peel Dufferin Plowing Match is entering its 97th year and offers cash prizes to first-time and junior plow people. Those awards include the Bern-Bry Farms Special for the best-plowed lands by an amateur boy or girl who has never plowed at an organized Match. The J. Doane Supply Special and the Connect Equipment Farm Equipment Special, both go to the youngest plowman competing from Peel Region or Dufferin County.

The Alliance Agri-Turf Scholarship Award is handed out to young plow people pursuing post-secondary education in Peel Region or Dufferin County.

The Ontario Plowmen’s Association offers scholarships at the provincial level, and the local association can sponsor up to two junior competitors to compete in the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM) held annually in the fall.

“To make sure there are participants eligible to receive and benefit from these incentives and scholarships, it’s important to make sure we are providing the opportunity to learn and develop these skills,” says Allison French, the current Peel Dufferin Queen of the Furrow.

To participate in the Junior Plow Clinic, you must have turned 10 years old by Jan. 1, 2024, and be confident enough to operate equipment. You do not need to be a resident of Peel Region or Dufferin County to participate.

The Peel Dufferin Plowmen’s Association will provide lunch, along with equipment and coaching to attendees, although participants are welcome to bring their own.

A minimum of five registered participants is required for the event to proceed.

Pre-registration is required, but easy to fill out. Visit tinyurl.com/JuniorPlowClinic and fill out a form by Aug. 4, 2024, the registration deadline.

If there is inclement weather, the clinic will be rescheduled to Aug. 18.

Those who preregistered will be notified.

Readers Comments (0)