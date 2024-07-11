Impaired driving charges laid following single vehicle collision in Mulmur

July 11, 2024

A report to police about a potential impaired driver in the area of Mulmur-Melancthon Townline resulted in an Orangeville woman being arrested.

Dufferin OPP officers found Orangeville woman’s vehicle, which had been involved in a single-vehicle collision and were led into an impaired driving investigation, on July 3, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged the driver with impaired operation and removed her from the road.

Marilyn HAYWARD, a 53-year-old from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in the Town of Orangeville at a later day in July 2024.

Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

