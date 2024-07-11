Current & Past Articles » Police news

Canada Day Campaign nets nearly 18,000 charges

July 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

It was a busy start to summer for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as officers conducted their Canada Day Week campaign and targeting poor behaviours on roads, waterways and trails across the province.     

Sadly, one person lost their life in a boating incident over the long weekend. During the campaign which focused on seatbelt, lifejacket and helmet laws, the OPP laid 1,287 seatbelt-related charges, 96 charges for lifejacket and other marine safety equipment violations and 34 “no helmet” charges. 

Among the overall 17,889 traffic/marine charges laid throughout the enforcement/education campaign (June 21-July 1, 2024) were: 

• Speeding – 8,421

• Stunt driving – 224

• Impaired driving – 447

• Distracted driving – 173  

“The OPP thanks all drivers and passengers who kicked off the summer and celebrated the Canada Day long weekend with safety at top of mind and encourages them to continue to do so throughout the year,” said the OPP in a press release.

“The OPP is committed to delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to reduce injuries and fatalities on more than 130,000 kilometres of roadways and close to 100,000 kilometres of waterways and trails throughout Ontario.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair held at Mel Lloyd Centre, setting youth up for success

Written By Paula Brown Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a youth business fair this ...

Centre Dufferin rugby team congratulated for silver medal at OFSSA

Written By Paula Brown The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) girl’s rugby team has received recognition from the Town of Shelburne for their silver ...

Shelburne Long Term Care celebrates 101st birthday of resident 

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for another one of its residents.  Family, friends and neighbours gathered ...

Shelburne Home Hardware plants mature trees at Greenwood Park

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Home Hardware is making sure families visiting Greenwood Park can enjoy their time under shady coverage for years to come.  ...

‘Symphony of Light’ on display at Town Hall Art Gallery 

Written By Paula Brown Dance with the movement of light and colour on canvas with the newest exhibit at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery. ...

Dufferin County seeking public input on older adult services, housing

Written By Paula Brown The County of Dufferin is looking for community feedback to support older adult services and housing in the county.  Earlier this ...

Shelburne flies special Canadian flag previously hoisted at Juno Beach 

Written By Paula Brown The Town of Shelburne and the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day with the raising of a ...

Matlockes kicking off summer comeback with ‘School’s Out’ concert

Written By Paula Brown  After graduating from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) last year, members of the Shelburne-based band The Matlockes found themselves heading ...

New chief named for Dufferin County Paramedic Service

Written By Paula Brown A new Chief has been appointed to the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS).  Dufferin County and Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) ...

PRIDE MONTH

The Town of Shelburne celebrated the start of Pride Month with the raising of the pride flag at Jack Downing Park on Monday (June 3). ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support