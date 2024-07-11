Current & Past Articles » Sports

Former NHL pros to face off in annual Hockey Night in Dufferin Caledon fundraiser

July 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Pro hockey players will be lacing up their skates for the third annual Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon.

Former NHL players Doug Gilmour, Darcy Tucker, Aaron Downey and Mike Krushelnyski are among the pro athletes who will face off at the Teen Ranch Ice Corral on Aug. 14.

The charitable hockey game helps raise funds for Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) in Orangeville and raised $115,000 last year. This year, organizers of the event are hoping to raise $200,000 for the local hospital.

Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon is organized by Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback and sponsored by Enercare.

“I hope you will all join me on Aug. 14,” said Seeback. “This is a perfect family-friendly outing to celebrate Canada’s favourite pastime.”

Funds generated through Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon support the Smart Headwaters Campaign at HHCC. The $18 million fundraising campaign is aimed at acquiring a cutting-edge MRI machine and other diagnostic technology.

K.C. Carruthers, CEO Headwaters Health Care Foundation, lauded Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon’s positive impact on the local hospital.

“Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon is not only an important fundraiser on its own, but also an incredible way to spark community wide excitement and support for Smart Headwaters. We are grateful for MP Kyle Seeback’s leadership and are 

excited for the return of Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon this year,” Carruthers enthused.

The annual raffle at Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon will feature three big prizes.

The top prize is two Air Canada Return Tickets for travel to any Air Canada scheduled destination ($5,800 value). The second place prize is two tickets to a 2025 Toronto Maple Leafs Game, paired with a one-night accommodation at One King West In Toronto ($730 value). The third place prize is four tickets to Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto ($518 value).

Game day tickets and raffle tickets for the event can be purchased online by visiting www.hockeynightdc.ca/buytickets.

Game day tickets are $15 each or a bundle of four can be purchased for $50. 

Raffle tickets are $20. 



         

