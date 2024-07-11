Current & Past Articles » Sports

Low scoring match caps cricket weekend at KTH Park

July 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket hosted two matches over the weekend with all four house league teams on the pitch at KTH Park in Shelburne.

On Saturday, July 6, the Knights were up against the Warriors with both teams looking for a win on the path to the semi-finals.

The Knights won the toss and chose to bat.

The Knights faced an early setback when Warrior’s bowlers, led by Noman Khan’s impressive spell (four wickets), kept them under pressure.

Good innings from Tabish Taufiq, scoring a maiden half-century (56 runs), supported by captain Saga Arora’s contribution of 17 runs, moved the Knights to a competitive total of 151 runs. 

Chasing the target, the Warriors stumbled early, losing wickets quickly and finding themselves at a precarious five runs for the loss of two wickets.

Things turned around with captain Samir Patel’s stellar batting performance, anchoring the innings with 48 runs, supported by Muhafiz’s 32 runs and Sony’s 27.

Their partnership guided the Warriors to a hard-fought victory with four wickets in hand, securing a crucial win in the must-win battle.

Tabish Taufiq’s all-around performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

On Sunday, July 7, the Shelburne Samurais faced off against the Shelburne Gladiators.

The Samurais won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Samurais faltered against a formidable bowling attack from the Gladiators. They scored only 24 runs, marking the lowest score in the Shelburne Cricket Club’s history.

Gladiators’ skipper, Jajbir Sran, alongside Nadeem Mohammad, wreaked havoc with the ball – each claiming four wickets to dismantle the Samurais’ batting line-up.

Jajbir Sran’s outstanding bowling earned him the Man of the Match award, underscoring his role in the Gladiators’ dominant play. 



         

