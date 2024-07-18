General News

What's new at the Shelburne Public Library

July 18, 2024

Upcoming Events

Summer Reading at the Shelburne Public Library– Get ready for another summer full of reading challenges for all ages! We have reading challenges for adults, teens, and children on the Beanstack app! Download the app and create your account today to get started.

Get Crafty Club- Meetings are each Tuesday from 1pm-3:30pm. This club is for anyone, working on any craft, to drop in and socialize with other crafters. From knitters, to painters, to sewers, everyone is welcome!

Seniors Connecting Seniors Tech Tutoring- Our volunteers are Seniors themselves, and know the frustration that comes with technology. Learn some tips and tricks in a patient and understanding environment. We have appointments available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Call YOUR Library today to set up a 30 minute appointment. This program has been made possible through funding from the Government of Canada.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur­: Hilarious, Heartwarming, Historical Stories in Unexpected Places—Save the date: Sunday, August 25th, 2024. We’ve got a new lineup for this event: Rod Carley, Nita Prose, and Natalie Jenner will be at “The Barn” in August with stories that are hilarious, heartwarming, and historical respectively. Tickets are $40 and are available at YOUR Library, Booklore, and the Township of Mulmur. If you are purchasing tickets at the Library we can accept cash or etransfers for payments.

Staff Pick of the Week

Drowning: the rescue of flight 1421 by T.J. Newman: Six minutes after takeoff, Flight 1421 crashes off the coast of Hawaii, into the Pacific Ocean with 99 souls on board. Most of the survivors evacuate. Those still remaining are forced to close the doors. The plane sinks, coming to rest a few hundred feet below the surface, with twelve passengers trapped inside. Will Kent and his eleven-year-old daughter, Shannon are waist deep in water and fighting for their lives. Their only chance at survival is an elite rescue team on the surface. There’s not much time. There’s even less air.

Why Trudy Recommends it: T. J. Newman is a former flight attendant turned New York Times bestselling author. She captivated me with her first book, Falling, but she delivers even more in Drowning. Her compelling writing style drew me into the story. It was fast paced from the opening sentence till the ending. Events moved rapidly and there was no time to catch your breath. The storyline was plot driven rather than character propelled. It was a race against time where the villain was time itself. This was an edge-of-your-seat thriller not only about the passengers trapped inside but the extraordinary rescue operation to save them, lead by Will’s soon to be ex-wife and Shannon’s mother, Chris Kent. Her expertise in the rescue operations above and below the ocean, were extraordinary. Their family dynamics contribute to the heart-stopping suspense. It gripped me and didn’t let me go till the final page.



         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

County of Dufferin approves funding request to help residents facing homelessness

By Paula Brown Dufferin County Council has ap proved a request to move funds from the social housing reserve to continue helping residents seeking municipal ...

New X-ray machine unveiled at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Zachary Roman Orangeville’s local hospital has brand-new X-ray technology.  On July 17, the Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new X-ray machine at an ...

Glimpses of African safari captured by Shelburne resident on display at local art gallery

By Paula Brown Shelburne residents can embark on an artistic odyssey and transcend borders to experience the nature of an African safari. Jennifer Osborne, a ...

NDACT closes registration for WELLness Check Program, prepares to sign pre-application agreement with Strada Aggregate

By Paula Brown North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) is preparing to move into the next stages of their plans to protect residents and ...

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair held at Mel Lloyd Centre, setting youth up for success

Written By Paula Brown Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a youth business fair this ...

Centre Dufferin rugby team congratulated for silver medal at OFSSA

Written By Paula Brown The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) girl’s rugby team has received recognition from the Town of Shelburne for their silver ...

Shelburne Long Term Care celebrates 101st birthday of resident 

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for another one of its residents.  Family, friends and neighbours gathered ...

Shelburne Home Hardware plants mature trees at Greenwood Park

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Home Hardware is making sure families visiting Greenwood Park can enjoy their time under shady coverage for years to come.  ...

‘Symphony of Light’ on display at Town Hall Art Gallery 

Written By Paula Brown Dance with the movement of light and colour on canvas with the newest exhibit at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery. ...

Dufferin County seeking public input on older adult services, housing

Written By Paula Brown The County of Dufferin is looking for community feedback to support older adult services and housing in the county.  Earlier this ...

Categories

