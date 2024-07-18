Sports

Junior Cubs take late-season loss to Bengals

July 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs gave up a loss to the Orangeville Bengals in their final game of the regular season on the diamond in Mansfield on Thursday, July 12.

Orangeville posted two runs in the first inning, which made all the difference in the final tally of the mid-week game.

The Cubs got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Dylan Brown singled to put two men on base. Ben Nicholson followed up with an RBI that brought in a run.

It was a 4-1 game in the top of the fourth when the Bengals brought in a run on a double and followed it up with a single that brought in a second run.

The Cubs were shut down in the fourth and fifth innings, with no men getting on base in the fourth and one single in the fifth.

Mansfield closed the score in the sixth inning when Tristan Park hit a double to get on base. Owen Van Delon followed that with a double that brought in a run.

Jakob Hayward had a good hit that brought in another Cubs run to make it a 4-3 game.

The game ended with a 5-3 Orangeville win when the Bengals scored in a wild play at home plate.

Both teams played well defensively with few errors, but after the game, the Cubs admitted it was a lack-lustre performance on their part.

“Things weren’t clicking out there at the right time,” said Cubs pitcher Aidan Pain. “But that’s baseball.”

Coach Lance Bryan said he thinks the team will improve during the playoffs.

“We’re playing uninspired baseball right now,” Lance said. “I think they will come around in the playoffs.”

The League held a meeting on Monday, July 15, to determine the playoff schedule.

The Cubs have secured a playoff berth and were waiting for the final standings to see who they would be up against in the first round.

Playoffs will be quick, with the first round being a best-of-three competition. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

County of Dufferin approves funding request to help residents facing homelessness

By Paula Brown Dufferin County Council has ap proved a request to move funds from the social housing reserve to continue helping residents seeking municipal ...

New X-ray machine unveiled at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Zachary Roman Orangeville’s local hospital has brand-new X-ray technology.  On July 17, the Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new X-ray machine at an ...

Glimpses of African safari captured by Shelburne resident on display at local art gallery

By Paula Brown Shelburne residents can embark on an artistic odyssey and transcend borders to experience the nature of an African safari. Jennifer Osborne, a ...

NDACT closes registration for WELLness Check Program, prepares to sign pre-application agreement with Strada Aggregate

By Paula Brown North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) is preparing to move into the next stages of their plans to protect residents and ...

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair held at Mel Lloyd Centre, setting youth up for success

Written By Paula Brown Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a youth business fair this ...

Centre Dufferin rugby team congratulated for silver medal at OFSSA

Written By Paula Brown The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) girl’s rugby team has received recognition from the Town of Shelburne for their silver ...

Shelburne Long Term Care celebrates 101st birthday of resident 

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for another one of its residents.  Family, friends and neighbours gathered ...

Shelburne Home Hardware plants mature trees at Greenwood Park

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Home Hardware is making sure families visiting Greenwood Park can enjoy their time under shady coverage for years to come.  ...

‘Symphony of Light’ on display at Town Hall Art Gallery 

Written By Paula Brown Dance with the movement of light and colour on canvas with the newest exhibit at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery. ...

Dufferin County seeking public input on older adult services, housing

Written By Paula Brown The County of Dufferin is looking for community feedback to support older adult services and housing in the county.  Earlier this ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support