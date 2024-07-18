Glimpses of African safari captured by Shelburne resident on display at local art gallery

By Paula Brown

Shelburne residents can embark on an artistic odyssey and transcend borders to experience the nature of an African safari.

Jennifer Osborne, a resident of Shelburne, has opened her photography exhibit, titled “Elephant in the Room” as the newest art show at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery.

The exhibit features roughly 18 pieces of photography depicting the landscapes and wildlife seen during her safari trip to Kenya in 2008.

“It’s a little bit scary to expose your pictures or paintings to others, but I have a feeling of proudness and accomplishment,” said Osborne.

Osborne was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, and was adopted by Evelyn and Douglas Adam in 1973. Her roots can be traced back to the Blackfoot community, a heritage that she aims to infuse into her art.

She was first introduced into the world of painting in a women’s group. Osborne says the medium has since become a “sanctuary and source of empowerment” for her.

The exhibit at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is one of Osborne’s first art shows, where she showcases her photography.

“I find the community is very open and felt like it was a safe place to start displaying my art comfortably,” said Osborne.

Osborne pulls much of the inspiration for her art and photography from nature and what she experiences in her travels. She describes her work as “a reflection on her journey – an invitation to explore the abstract landscapes of nature and self.”

“I find nature to be beautiful with all the different shapes your eye can find and how you can pick a balance of how it comes together or why it holds a certain way,” she explained.

While drawn to each photograph for their differing subjects, some of Osborne’s favourite pieces in the exhibit include; the shows namesake piece, which depicts a single elephant walking through the grassy safari landscape; a piece called “The Lonely Tree”; a black and white image of a treeline, and two giraffes embracing.

Osborne recently returned from her second trip to Kenya, and has new photos she is looking to add to any future exhibits.

“I have so many new pieces from this new trip that I’m excited to share,” she said.

Osborne’s exhibit “The Elephant in the Room” will be on display at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery until July 26. Those interested in seeing the show can do so Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“I’m very fortunate to have travelled, so I hope the community can enjoy a sort of bird’s eye view of what I got to see and feel, and I hope they enjoy viewing the beauty of the safari trip,” said Osborne.

