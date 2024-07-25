Current & Past Articles » General News

Orangeville SPCA Ride raises funds and awareness for animals in need

July 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville SPCA Ride rolled through town on July 13 and raised some much-needed funds for vulnerable animals in the community.

The event was put on by the Orangeville Scooter Society, which is ran by Wayne Sumbler, who’s best known in the community for riding his scooter around with his well-dressed dog Auston in the sidecar. 

In the end, the event raised $1,007.35 for the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. A cheque was presented to the SPCA last Thursday, July 18. 

Since the start of 2024, Sumbler has raised $2584.65 for the Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

Dawn Lyons, manager of the Orangeville & District Animal Centre, noted the positive impact that donations, like Sumbler’s, have on the organization. 

“These types of donations are used towards animal care in our animal centers right here in Orangeville – spay, neuters, vaccines, rabies shots and medical care for the animals,” said Lyons. 

Sumbler said his motivation to donate to the SPCA stems from his passion for animals.

“I’ve got a dog and I love dogs. I love all pets, and I know how much they really need support here for their food and medications,” he noted.

The Orangeville SPCA Ride started at the Orangeville & District Animal Centre building, went to Higher Ground Coffee in Belfountain, and ended at Hockley Valley Café in Lorretto.

The event was sponsored by local businesses, such as Altered Nation, Animals in Motion, Best Buy, Home Hardware, Bar on Broadway, North Peel Tire and Auto, Posh Puppy, and Orangeville Autosport. The Dufferin OPP also supported and attended the event to make sure it went smoothly.

Lyons said she’d encourage animal lovers to think about making a donation to the SPCA, as every dollar helps to provide care for animals in need. 

“Consider donating to the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. The money raised in Orangeville stays in Orangeville,” she said.

Donations can be made in-person at the Orangeville & District Animal Centre (650 Riddell Rd.) or online at tinyurl.com/y233eerc. 



         

