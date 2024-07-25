Current & Past Articles » Police news

Two Dufferin men charged in connection to auto theft investigation

July 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Two full patch Bacchus Motorcycle Club (MC) members and one associate were arrested and charged with a total of nine Criminal Code offences in connection with an auto theft investigation.

In June 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) received information that members of the Bacchus MC were in possession of stolen vehicles with fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VIN). These vehicles are known as “re-vinned” vehicles.

On November 16, 2023, BEU members executed search warrants in Burlington, Orangeville, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Mississauga, and Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador. A search warrant was also executed at the Bacchus MC Clubhouse in Oakville. 

Assistance was provided by the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit, OPP-led Provincial Auto Theft and Towing Team, Hamilton Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service Tactical Rescue Unit and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. The OPP-led Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Équité Association assisted throughout the investigation, playing a significant role in disrupting this criminal activity.

Police recovered six stolen and re-vinned vehicles, ownerships, insurance, key fobs and fraudulent VIN plates.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged on July 2, 2024.

Chad BURTT, age 48 of Oakville, has been charged with:

•Possession of property obtained by crime o er $5,000

• Fraudulent concealment 

• Fraud over $5,000

Robert JANES, age 39 of Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – three counts

• Fraudulent concealment – two counts

Alan MILES, age 37 of Amaranth, has been charged with: 

•Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

These charges have not been proven in court. 

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 30, 2024.



         

