Mulmur woman charged with impaired driving after crashing vehicle

July 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a single motor vehicle collision.

On July 18, just before 11:45 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision in Mulmur. Officers arrived on scene and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

Jill MAXWELL, a 59-year-old female, from Mulmur, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The impaired driving charge has not been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads. We are committed to the safety of our community.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

