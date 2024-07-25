Senior Cubs down to final games of the regular season

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs will miss the 2024 North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs.

The Cubs played July 17 against the Owen Sound Baysox on the diamond in Mansfield for a mid-week game.

The Baysox were leading 3-0 in the first inning after loading the bases and getting some RBIs.

The Cubs scored during their first at-bat after getting two men on base, and Jared French hit a double to bring in a run.

Owen Sound scored in the second inning on a fly to deep field that allowed a runner to tag up and make it across the plate.

The Cubs managed to get a player on base with a walk in the second inning, but that was it.

The third inning saw no hits at all, as both teams had three up and three down.

The big hit of the night happened at the top of the fourth when Owen Sound’s Ryan Bartley hit a two-run home run that made it a 6-1 game.

From there, the Cubs failed to score for the rest of the game and had to settle for a 12-1 loss.

With only a few games left on the regular season schedule, the Bolton Brewers have moved into first place in the Senior Division standings.

Owen Sound is in second place, followed by the Creemore Padres, Lisle Astros and the New Lowell Knights.

The top eight teams in the standings will go on to the 2024 NDBL Senior Division playoffs.

Playoffs will get underway after the regular season is completed to determine the final standings, and a league meeting will be held to finalize the playoff schedule.

