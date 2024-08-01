News from Shelburne Library

August 1, 2024

Seniors Connecting Seniors Tech Tutoring – Our volunteers are seniors themselves, and know the frustration that comes with technology. Learn some tips and tricks in a patient and understanding environment. We have appointments available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Call YOUR Library today to set up a 30-minute appointment. This program has been made possible through funding from the Government of Canada.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – Hilarious, Heartwarming, Historical Stories in Unexpected Places – Join us in a barn, on a farm, in the beautiful hills of Mulmur on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Rod Carley, Nita Prose, and Natalie Jenner will be at “The Barn” in August with stories that are hilarious, heartwarming, and historical respectively. Tickets are $40 and are available at YOUR Library, Booklore, and the Township of Mulmur. If you are purchasing tickets at the Library, we can accept cash or e-transfers for payments. Buy your ticket soon to avoid disappointment.

Staff Pick of the Week: : The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger – It takes tremendous biological creativity to be a plant. To survive and thrive while rooted in a single spot. Plants have adapted ingenious methods of survival. What is intelligent life if not a vine that grows leaves to blend into the shrub on which it climbs, a flower that shapes its bloom to fit exactly the beak of its pollinator, a pea seedling that can hear water flowing and make its way toward it? Zoë Schlanger takes us across the globe, digging into her own memories and into the soil with the scientists who have spent their waking days studying these amazing entities up close.

Why Molly Recommends it – I’m pretty obsessed with plants. While one does not have to be obsessed, a relationship with plants is important to one’s health. But why exactly is that? What is it about plants which enamors us (besides our bodies requiring them to stay alive)? In the Light Eaters, Zoe Schlanger explores the nuances of plants, their possible intelligence, and how much they really ‘know’ about us. She revisits past studies with new information, and has an endearing turn of phrase for each aspect of plants and their interconnectedness to everything else. I love a good scientific inquiry presented on a modern platform, and this one does not disappoint.

