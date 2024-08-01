Current & Past Articles » General News

Local youth raises funds for hospitals through 100km Walk Club

August 1, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Following in the footsteps of his father who is known for his charitable efforts, Rajvir Khanuja decided that he would start a campaign and raise funds for local hospitals.

Rajvir’s dad, Dr. Raj Khanuja, is known in the community for his annual free dental day he offers at several clinics in the region, and Rajvir decided he could also help the community by raising donations for a good cause. 

Rajvir started the 100kms Walk Club and challenged others to join him in a series of walks to raise funds.

The walks either started or ended at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Rajvir got the idea of raising funds for hospitals after his grandfather became ill and had to be transported to one.

His grandfather has since recovered.

The walks took place on long weekends over the course of a year and ended up raising $11,000.

“We did 10 walks in total, and they were all done during long weekends,” Rajvir explained. “It started when my grandpa got sick, and I wanted to show appreciation.”

Rajvir and his family couldn’t visit his grandfather at the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

“From there, I was thinking about the healthcare workers and how everyone had to deal with COVID,” Rajvir said. “We created a website and promoted it on social media as the 100kms Walk Club. Even if you didn’t join us, you could just do the walk on your own. Each walk was 10 kilometres. Sometimes it was a little more, but never less than 10 kilometres. We raised around $11,000, and donated to two hospitals.”

The group, sometimes consisting of just three or four people, made the walk in all sorts of weather conditions.

“Once I started it, I was committed,” Rajvir said, of walking in the bad weather, even when he was sick. “I still did it, otherwise I’d be lying to myself.”

Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, presented Rajvir with a certificate of recognition for his efforts at the Headwaters Dental office in Orangeville on Friday, July 26.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mosaic art workshop coming to Museum of Dufferin

Written By Paula Brown Local residents who are interested in learning how to create their own piece of mosaic art, now have the opportunity to ...

Premier Doug Ford tours KTH Shelburne with MPP Sylvia Jones

Written By Paula Brown KTH Shelburne Mfg. were the hosts of a quick and quiet visit from provincial leaders.  Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Deputy ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service announces new Deputy Chief 

Written By Paula Brown A new Deputy Chief has been appointed to the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS).  Dufferin County and Headwaters Health Care Centre ...

Shelburne ventures into virtual reality

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents have the chance to immerse themselves in new realities and experiences from exploring the world, practicing rhythm and music, ...

Gladiators and Samurais win in weekend cricket action

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club hosted two weekend games at KTH Park in Shelburne on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. ...

Shelburne-Orangeville transit ends September

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents who use the weekday transit system to travel to and from the Town of Orangeville will soon need to ...

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair held at Mel Lloyd Centre, setting youth up for success

Written By Paula Brown Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a youth business fair this ...

Centre Dufferin rugby team congratulated for silver medal at OFSSA

Written By Paula Brown The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) girl’s rugby team has received recognition from the Town of Shelburne for their silver ...

Shelburne Long Term Care celebrates 101st birthday of resident 

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for another one of its residents.  Family, friends and neighbours gathered ...

Shelburne Home Hardware plants mature trees at Greenwood Park

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Home Hardware is making sure families visiting Greenwood Park can enjoy their time under shady coverage for years to come.  ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support