Reimbursement available for health care devices in Ontario

August 1, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

If you are an Ontario resident and need a health care device or equipment, you may be eligible to receive financial assistance. 

The provincial Assistive Devices Program helps people with long-term physical disabilities pay for customized equipment like wheelchairs and hearing aids.

To qualify, you must be an Ontario resident, have a valid Ontario health card, and have a disability requiring the equipment or supplies for six months or longer.

Personal income is not considered.

You do not qualify if you already qualify for, or are receiving financial support for the same equipment or supplies from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, or are a Group ‘A’ veteran and already qualify for or a receiving financial support from Veterans Affairs Canada.

For most equipment and supplies, coverage is 75 per cent. The government is billed directly by the supplier and you pay 25 per cent when you purchase the item.

Eligible items include mobility aids, hearing aids, communication aids, visual aids, diabetic equipment and supplies, respiratory equipment and supplies, home oxygen therapy, artificial eyes and facial prosthetics, custom orthotic braces, compression garments and lymphedema pumps, prosthetic breasts or limbs, enteral-feeding pumps and ostomy supplies.

If you are applying for a grant for ADP-funded supplies, you should complete the application form with the assistance of your health care provider.

There is a full list of items that are not covered under the program.

Once you have the equipment, you are responsible for repairs and replacements. Care and maintenance of the equipment is your responsibility.

If you can’t afford to pay your share of the costs, you can contact a volunteer or charity organization about additional financial support.

These organizations include Easter Seals Ontario, March of Dimes Ontario, The War Amps, Kiwanis, and the Lions Club.

More information on his program is available on the Province of Ontario website. 



         

