Dufferin OPP remove impaired drivers from local roadways

August 1, 2024 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) work extremely hard to keep the roads safe in Dufferin County. Officers have removed and charged a driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

High rate of speed investigation

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male driver after conducting a traffic stop.

On July 24, just after midnight, officers from the Dufferin County OPP were on patrol in the area of Highway 10 and First Street, in the Town of Mono. A motor vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed and was subsequently stopped.

During a brief interaction police were led to an impaired driving investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old male.

As a result, James KEMMETT a 35-year-old of Thornbury has been charged with:

• Adult Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Adult Speeding 1-49 Km/h over posted limit

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Impaired driving investigation

On July 27, 2024, just before 7:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of County Road 124 in the Township of Melancthon. Officers located the vehicle and were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Manpreet CHADHA, 47-year-old male, from North York has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads. We are committed to the safety of our community.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

