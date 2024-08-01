Two Bacchus Motorcycle Club members, one associate facing criminal charges

An Orangeville man and an Amaranth man are facing charges in connection to crimes they allegedly committed with the Bacchus Motorcycle Club.

Two full patch Bacchus Motorcycle Club (MC) members and one associate were arrested and charged with a total of nine Criminal Code offences in connection with an auto theft investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) received information in June of last year that members of the Bacchus MC were in possession of stolen vehicles with fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VIN).

These vehicles are known as “re-vinned” vehicles, according to the OPP.

On Nov. 16, 2023, BEU members executed search warrants in Burlington, Orangeville, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Mississauga, and Paradise in Newfoundland and Labrador. A search warrant was also executed at the Bacchus MC Clubhouse in Oakville.

Assistance was provided by the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit, OPP-led Provincial Auto Theft and Towing Team, Hamilton Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service Tactical Rescue Unit and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The OPP-led Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Équité Association assisted throughout the investigation, playing a significant role in disrupting the alleged criminal activity.

Police recovered six stolen and re-vinned vehicles, ownerships, insurance, key fobs and fraudulent VIN plates.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged on July 2.

Chad BURTT, 48, of Oakville, has been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Fraudulent concealment

• Fraud over $5,000

Robert JANES, 39, of Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – three counts

• Fraudulent concealment – two counts

Alan MILES, 37, of Amaranth, has been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 30.

Anyone with information regarding illegal activity associated with Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMG) is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

