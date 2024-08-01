Current & Past Articles » Police news

Two Bacchus Motorcycle Club members, one associate facing criminal charges

August 1, 2024   ·   0 Comments

An Orangeville man and an Amaranth man are facing charges in connection to crimes they allegedly committed with the Bacchus Motorcycle Club.

Two full patch Bacchus Motorcycle Club (MC) members and one associate were arrested and charged with a total of nine Criminal Code offences in connection with an auto theft investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) received information in June of last year that members of the Bacchus MC were in possession of stolen vehicles with fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VIN). 

These vehicles are known as “re-vinned” vehicles, according to the OPP.

On Nov. 16, 2023, BEU members executed search warrants in Burlington, Orangeville, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Mississauga, and Paradise in Newfoundland and Labrador. A search warrant was also executed at the Bacchus MC Clubhouse in Oakville. 

Assistance was provided by the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit, OPP-led Provincial Auto Theft and Towing Team, Hamilton Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service Tactical Rescue Unit and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. 

The OPP-led Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Équité Association assisted throughout the investigation, playing a significant role in disrupting the alleged criminal activity.

Police recovered six stolen and re-vinned vehicles, ownerships, insurance, key fobs and fraudulent VIN plates.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged on July 2.

Chad BURTT, 48, of Oakville, has been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Fraudulent concealment 

• Fraud over $5,000

Robert JANES, 39, of Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – three counts

• Fraudulent concealment – two counts

Alan MILES, 37, of Amaranth, has been charged with: 

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 30. 

Anyone with information regarding illegal activity associated with Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMG) is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mosaic art workshop coming to Museum of Dufferin

Written By Paula Brown Local residents who are interested in learning how to create their own piece of mosaic art, now have the opportunity to ...

Premier Doug Ford tours KTH Shelburne with MPP Sylvia Jones

Written By Paula Brown KTH Shelburne Mfg. were the hosts of a quick and quiet visit from provincial leaders.  Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Deputy ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service announces new Deputy Chief 

Written By Paula Brown A new Deputy Chief has been appointed to the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS).  Dufferin County and Headwaters Health Care Centre ...

Shelburne ventures into virtual reality

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents have the chance to immerse themselves in new realities and experiences from exploring the world, practicing rhythm and music, ...

Gladiators and Samurais win in weekend cricket action

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club hosted two weekend games at KTH Park in Shelburne on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. ...

Shelburne-Orangeville transit ends September

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents who use the weekday transit system to travel to and from the Town of Orangeville will soon need to ...

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair held at Mel Lloyd Centre, setting youth up for success

Written By Paula Brown Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a youth business fair this ...

Centre Dufferin rugby team congratulated for silver medal at OFSSA

Written By Paula Brown The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) girl’s rugby team has received recognition from the Town of Shelburne for their silver ...

Shelburne Long Term Care celebrates 101st birthday of resident 

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for another one of its residents.  Family, friends and neighbours gathered ...

Shelburne Home Hardware plants mature trees at Greenwood Park

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Home Hardware is making sure families visiting Greenwood Park can enjoy their time under shady coverage for years to come.  ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support