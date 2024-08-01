Two stolen Jeeps recovered by Dufferin OPP

August 1, 2024 · 0 Comments
As a result of an ongoing police investigation, officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located and recovered two stolen motor vehicles.
On July 25 in Shelburne, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Dufferin County OPP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the recovery of two stolen Jeeps from the Greater Toronto Area.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.
You must be logged in to post a comment.