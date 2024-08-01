NDBL Junior Division ready for championship final series

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Junior Division will finish the North Dufferin Baseball League season with a championship series that will get underway on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The Creemore Padres have advanced to the final, with their competition not yet decided.

The Padres ended the regular season as the number-one team with a 14-3-1 record.

As the top team, Creemore had a bye in the first round of playoffs. In the second round, they knocked out the Orangeville Bengals in two games. Orangeville finished well back in the standings with a sixth-place finish but managed to eliminate the Barrie Baycats in the first round to earn the right to advance.

The Creemore versus Orangeville series ended with scores 8-3 and 9-3 for Creemore.

As the second-place team, the Orillia Royals also had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

In the second round, they were up against the Innisfil Cardinals.

The Cardinals eliminated the Mansfield Cubs in first-round competition in a series that went three games and ended on July 22 with a 9-7 Innisfil win.

The Orillia versus Innisfil series got underway on Thursday, July 25.

The game ended in a 4-4 tie, giving each team one point to start the series.

Game two of the series was played in Innisfil on Monday, July 29.

Innisfil won game two 6-5 to take a two-point lead in the series.

Game three of the series was scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, with results not available at press time.

If necessary, game four of the series will get underway in Innisfil on Wednesday, July 31.

The winner of that series will go on to play Creemore in the NDBL Junior Division Championship Series.

The final will be a best-of-five championship.

Senior Division

The Senior division of the NDBL has now played the final game of the season with the last match held on July 30.

At the end of the regular season, three teams have been eliminated and won’t make the playoffs this year.

The Clarksburg Blues, Midland Mariners, and Mansfield Cubs are finished for the season.

When the playoffs get underway, there will be eight Senior teams battling for a chance to go to the Senior championship.

In the first round of competition, the first-place Bolton Brewers will be up against the eighth-place Orillia Majors.

The Brewers clinched first place this season with a 19-5 record and 38 points.

The second-place Owen Sound Baysox will meet the Barrie Angels for their first-round series.

Finishing in third place, the defending champion New Lowell Knights will be up against the Lisle Astros.

The fourth-place Ivy Rangers will meet the fifth-place Creemore Padres for their first-round series.

The Senior division playoff schedule has not yet been announced.

