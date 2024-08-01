Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Vets teams head to provincial competition

August 1, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Teams from Shelburne Vets Minor Lacrosse will be ending the season with a trip to the Ontario Lacrosse Association 2024 Minor Box Provincials.

The tournament will get underway in Whitby, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 2, and continues through to Sunday, Aug. 11.

The Ontario Lacrosse Festival is now in its 19th season.

There will be 36 provincial championship trophies awarded with 407 teams from across the province entering in competition. Around 8,000 players and coaches will be at the event.

It is the world’s largest youth lacrosse event.

Competition will be tough as teams battle it out in an effort to come out on top and bring home a trophy.

The Vets have listed four teams that will be in competition. These include the Vets U9, U11, U13, and U15 teams.

The Vets will wrap up their successful season with a year-end celebration on Aug. 14.



         

