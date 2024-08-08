Health Canada issues advisory on Naloxone Take Home kits

Health Canada has issued a public advisory on Naloxone Take Home Kits, made by Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd.

The kits come as nasal sprays or an ampoule (injectable, or a vial injectable). These products are used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

The kits may contain incorrect naloxone dosing information on the ‘Save Me’ instruction card. This could impact the efficacy of the treatment.

The product labelling for naloxone indicates that, if necessary, a second dose can be administered two to three minutes after the first dose.

The ‘Save Me’ instructional card provided in the kit may recommend re-administration after three to five minutes.

This is an error.

Any ‘Save Me’ instructional card that differs from the two to three-minute dosing re-administration recommendation found within the kits should be returned to the company or stored away while you obtain a correct instructional card.

Delaying the administration of an additional dose may result in permanent disability or death.

Anyone with an impacted Naloxone kit should contact the company at recalls@chsltd.com, or the store where they obtained the kit and request a revised ‘Save Me’ instructional card with the correct information.

It is important to note that these kits are not being removed from the Canadian market so as not to disrupt access to naloxone – a potentially life-saving drug.

Health Canada is monitoring the situation and if additional safety information is identified, it will take appropriate action and inform the public as needed.

In case of a suspected overdose, and you need to administer a second dose of naloxone, you can safely do so two to three minutes after the first dose.

