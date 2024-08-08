Fore DCAFS – Foundations Golf Classic coming to Shelburne Golf Club

August 8, 2024

Written By Constance Scrafield

Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) are encouraging the public to come one, come all to the Fore DCAFS Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Shelburne Golf and Country Club.

This is a fundraiser for DCAFS that will support its three main priorities, namely Youth Futures, Social Growth and Development, and Health and Wellness, for children and youth in Dufferin County.

Early Bird ticket prices for this exciting day of golf are $200 for one player or $700 for a foursome. Tickets include a golf cart and the “19th-hole reception.” Tax receipts will be issued for the accepted proportion.

During a conversation with DCAFS CEO Jennifer Moore, she explained a little about the programs that will benefit from the fundraiser and some of programs they support. There are “28 different programs under four umbrellas.”

First, though, the golf tournament is open to anyone who would like to sign up. There will be a silent auction, prizes and a really fun day for golfers to support an important part of the community.

This is an actual, “a true golf tournament,” as Moore put it and not a family outing, as such.

At the 19th Hole, there will be some great food and prizes will be handed out.

“No kids at the tournament,” she said.

Moore went on to tell the Citizen, “The people we serve in the community might be marginalized; have mental health issues; suffer poverty, traumatic experiences or, in general, be in need in a way that [our] agency is not necessarily funded [for] but we can help with this added fundraiser.”

For example, the explanation continued, under Youth Future, young people are encouraged to continue education in a trade.

“We supported a person who wanted to become a comedian and we have provided sports and education opportunities,” Moore said.

Such items and solutions as medical devices, cost for diets that are necessarily special; equipment for kids; chances for them to go to summer camps. In fact, DCAFS provides a wide range of support for kids and families that they otherwise would not have access to.

Shelburne Golf and Country Club is a prestigious golf course and has been for many decades. Any golfer will be very pleased with the condition of the course and the clubhouse.

Moore has been with DCAF since 1995. What keeps her at it? “I feel it takes a whole community to support kids and families and I want to do the best I can,” she said.

Moore’s purpose in part is to influence government policy making. She has, therefore, been involved in a lot of provincial work.

It matters that, as she told us, “Our agency is unique in the province since 1978. We’ve had multiple services and can support on need requirements, not just what’s available.”

It has been a while since the last fundraiser for DCAFS. They were looking for a fundraiser that the public would support, located a bit out of Orangeville to the north. Golf tournaments are usually well received.

Now is a good time to get the agency’s name back in focus.

Wanting to give credit to Shelburne Golf and Country, Jennifer Moore said, “They have been great partners for hosting the tournament and setting us up for a great day.”

To purchase tickets for the golf tournament, visit: dcafs.on.ca/golfpackages/

