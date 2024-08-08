News from Shelburne Library

August 8, 2024

Seniors Connecting Seniors Tech Tutoring – Learn some tips and tricks in a patient and understanding environment. We have appointments available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Call the Shelburne Public Library today at 519-925-2168 to set up a 30-minute appointment. This program has been made possible through funding from the Government of Canada.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – Hilarious, Heartwarming, Historical Stories in Unexpected Places – Join us in a barn, on a farm, in the beautiful hills of Mulmur on Sunday, Aug. 25th, 2024. Rod Carley, Nita Prose, and Natalie Jenner will be at “The Barn” in August with stories that are hilarious, heartwarming, and historical respectively. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Shelburne Public Library, Booklore, and the Township of Mulmur. If you are purchasing tickets at the Shelburne Library, we can accept cash or e-transfers for payments. Buy your ticket soon to avoid disappointment.

Staff Pick of the Week: The Lion Women of Tehran – When Homa, a girl from Ellie’s childhood, reappears in her privileged world, Ellie, joins her in pursuing their goals for meaningful futures. Taking place amidst Iran’s turmoil, one earth-shattering betrayal has far-reaching consequences for Ellie and Homa, altering the course of both their lives.

Why Rose Recommends it – This is exactly the type of story I look for, especially on a long weekend! It’s not necessarily the historical aspect of the setting that draws me in, but the complex nature of the strong women of this story and how their stories intertwine over a lifetime. Combine that with the educational aspect of learning about another country and culture, though fictionalized, and I know I’m in for a good read. Another element that sets this book apart from others is the prominent featuring of Iranian food, which will have readers practically tasting the described dishes.

