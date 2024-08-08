Current & Past Articles » General News

News from Shelburne Library

August 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

 Seniors Connecting Seniors Tech Tutoring – Learn some tips and tricks in a patient and understanding environment. We have appointments available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Call the Shelburne Public Library today at 519-925-2168 to set up a 30-minute appointment. This program has been made possible through funding from the Government of Canada.

 Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – Hilarious, Heartwarming, Historical Stories in Unexpected Places – Join us in a barn, on a farm, in the beautiful hills of Mulmur on Sunday, Aug. 25th, 2024. Rod Carley, Nita Prose, and Natalie Jenner will be at “The Barn” in August with stories that are hilarious, heartwarming, and historical respectively. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Shelburne Public Library, Booklore, and the Township of Mulmur. If you are purchasing tickets at the Shelburne Library, we can accept cash or e-transfers for payments. Buy your ticket soon to avoid disappointment.

Staff Pick of the Week: The Lion Women of Tehran – When Homa, a girl from Ellie’s childhood, reappears in her privileged world, Ellie, joins her in pursuing their goals for meaningful futures. Taking place amidst Iran’s turmoil, one earth-shattering betrayal has far-reaching consequences for Ellie and Homa, altering the course of both their lives.

Why Rose Recommends it – This is exactly the type of story I look for, especially on a long weekend! It’s not necessarily the historical aspect of the setting that draws me in, but the complex nature of the strong women of this story and how their stories intertwine over a lifetime. Combine that with the educational aspect of learning about another country and culture, though fictionalized, and I know I’m in for a good read. Another element that sets this book apart from others is the prominent featuring of Iranian food, which will have readers practically tasting the described dishes.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local grandfather and grandson fundraising for kids fighting cancer

Written By Paula Brown A Shelburne resident and his grandson are hoping to make a difference for children facing cancer as they prepare to gear ...

Shelburne Village Dental reopens clinic in new location

Written By Paula Brown Get your smiles ready! Shelburne Village Dental celebrated the opening of their new clinic, located at 702 Main St. E in ...

Scott Woods Bands to perform at Grace Tipling Hall this fall

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents, prepare for a toe-tapping, foot-stomping, knee-clapping good time.  Fiddle legend, Scott Woods and his multi-talented band are heading back ...

Shelburne ventures into virtual reality

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents have the chance to immerse themselves in new realities and experiences from exploring the world, practicing rhythm and music, ...

Gladiators and Samurais win in weekend cricket action

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Cricket Club hosted two weekend games at KTH Park in Shelburne on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. ...

Shelburne-Orangeville transit ends September

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents who use the weekday transit system to travel to and from the Town of Orangeville will soon need to ...

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair held at Mel Lloyd Centre, setting youth up for success

Written By Paula Brown Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a youth business fair this ...

Centre Dufferin rugby team congratulated for silver medal at OFSSA

Written By Paula Brown The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) girl’s rugby team has received recognition from the Town of Shelburne for their silver ...

Shelburne Long Term Care celebrates 101st birthday of resident 

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for another one of its residents.  Family, friends and neighbours gathered ...

Shelburne Home Hardware plants mature trees at Greenwood Park

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne Home Hardware is making sure families visiting Greenwood Park can enjoy their time under shady coverage for years to come.  ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support