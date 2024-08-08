Nearly 350 traffic related charges laid over long weekend

August 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were out in full force to patrol the region’s roadways over the Victoria Day Long Weekend. By the end of the OPP’s civic holiday traffic enforcement campaign, close to 350 traffic citations were issued.

Officers conducted several RIDE spot checks and focused on the “Big Four” when conducting traffic enforcement – Impaired Driving, Distracted Driving, Speeding, and Lack of Seatbelt Use.

From Aug. 2 to 5, Dufferin OPP laid 343 traffic related charges.

These charges include:

• 192 Speeding charges

• 7 stunt driving or racing charges

• 13 charges for failing to move over for emergency vehicles

• 4 impaired driving charges

• 28 seatbelt charges

• 99 other charges

“Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of road users that obey laws and assist in keeping our roads safe,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“Thank you as well to our hard-working officers last weekend for their efforts and dedication in keeping our communities safe.”

Shelburne Collision results in

impaired driving charges

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision with impaired operation last week.

Dufferin OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision along 4th Line in Shelburne on Aug. 1, just before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

During the OPP’s investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Daniel HENDERSON, 38, of Mulmur, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP remove two impaired

drivers within 90 minutes

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently removed and charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a fail to remain motor vehicle collision in the area of County Rd. 124, Melancthon on Aug. 3, just after 8 p.m. Officers located the vehicle and were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Renato CIANI, 63-year-old male, from Mississauga has been charged with:

• Failure to stop after accident

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

On the same evening, just 90 minutes later, a Dufferin OPP officers conducted a traffic stop, in the area of Alder St. in Orangeville. Officers spoke with the driver and were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Owen ALLEN, 19-year-old male, from East Garafraxa has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily, searching for drivers who pose a threat to others on the road and themselves, through the use of drugs and alcohol, speeding, and other forms of dangerous driving.

Impaired driving charges laid in

Melancthon

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently removed and charged a driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of County Rd. 124, Melancthon on July 27, just before 7 p.m. The officers located the vehicle in question and were quickly led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Manpreet CHADHA, 47-year-old male, from North York has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Cocaine, fentanyl, morphine seized

during search of Orangeville home

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a quantity of drugs and charged two individuals after conducting a search warrant at a residence in Orangeville.

Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) members, along with Caledon Street Crime Unit (D. Platoon) and K9 executed a search warrant at a home in Orangeville on Aug. 2. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of two people from Collingwood who are facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of various drug related items.

Jesse DOBRZANSKI, a 30-year-old male from Collingwood has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

Leanne CARLE, a 55-year-old female from Collingwood has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

• Possession of a Schedule II substance – Other drugs

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

• Possess unmarked cigarettes

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information about suspected unlawful activity can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)