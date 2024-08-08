Warriors, Samurais win long weekend cricket games

The Shelburne Cricket Club hosted two house league games at KTH Park in Shelburne over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, the Knights were up against the Warriors in the first battle of the weekend.

The Warriors won the toss and opted to be in the field.

That decision paid off as the Knights struggled to establish a foothold, losing wickets at regular intervals.

None of the Knights’ batsmen managed to settle at the crease, with opener Vinny Thakur scoring the highest with a modest 16 runs.

The team was held at 60 runs, thanks largely to Maaz Patel’s impressive bowling, claiming three wickets.

Chasing a low target, the Warriors approached their innings with confidence.

Maaz Patel continued with outstanding form and contributed a crucial 22 runs. Samir added 18 runs to the tally.

The Warriors secured a victory by seven runs.

Maaz Patel’s all-around performance earned in the Man of the Match award.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, the Gladiators faced off against the Samurais.

Winning the toss, the Gladiators opted to bat first.

The Samurais’ bowling attack proved formidable, resulting in the Gladiators losing wickets rapidly.

Gurpreet managed to score 22 runs, and Hisaan Siddiqui added 13, bringing the team’s total to 95 runs. Ravi Gill was the standout bowler for the Samurais, taking four wickets.

When the Samurais began their chase, the Gladiators struggled to exert pressure.

Captain Harpreet’s steady 29 runs and vice-captain Garry’s commanding 35 runs guided the Samurairs to a comfortable win.

Ravi Gill’s performance with the ball earned him the Man of the Match honour.

