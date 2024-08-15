Bethell Hospice and Hospice Dufferin joining forces to better serve community

August 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Zachary Roman

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There will now be one point of access for hospice palliative care, grief and bereavement, and community care services in Dufferin and Caledon.

On Aug. 14, Bethell Hospice and Hospice Dufferin announced Hospice Dufferin’s services will be hosted under the Bethell Hospice banner as of Oct. 1.

“Working with Ontario Health on the next steps, the integration of services will include a seamless transition of care for all current Hospice Dufferin clients to the well-established services at Bethell Hospice,” reads a media release from Bethell Hospice senior manager of marketing and communications Kelly Stronach. “This change will allow for a more cohesive care delivery model across the Dufferin/Caledon community, ultimately improving client care for those who require palliative and community care services in the area.”

Hospice Dufferin executive director Maureen Riedler said Hospice Dufferin and Bethell Hospice are united by shared values and a common vision.

“We are confident that our integration of services with Bethell Hospice will enhance the quality of palliative care services in our region,” said Riedler. “Hospice Dufferin proudly celebrates a 40-year legacy of delivering exceptional palliative and bereavement care. This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our volunteers, staff, and donors.”

Bethell Hospice executive director Margaret Paan said Bethell Hospice is honoured to provide palliative care services for the Dufferin community.

“We look forward to partnering with the existing volunteers and donors to ensure critical hospice services and community programs continue to be available close to home,” said Paan.

Stronach’s media release notes the board of directors of both hospice organizations are “committed to a vision of excellence in quality palliative and community care services in Dufferin County and Caledon and are fully engaged and supportive of the integration of services.”

Hospice Dufferin is inviting residents of Dufferin and Caledon to an event running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Hospice Dufferin (30 Centre Street, Orangeville) to celebrate the history and legacy of Hospice Dufferin.

To register for the event, visit the following link: www.eventbrite.ca/e/hospice-dufferin-tickets-972442270007

Readers Comments (0)