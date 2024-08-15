Current & Past Articles » General News

News from Shelburne Library

August 15, 2024   ·   0 Comments

We’re just 10 days away from one of the best events of the year! Authors in the Hills of Mulmur returns to the Foley Barn Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for its seventh season. 

Veteran moderator, Bernadette Hardaker, interviews three acclaimed authors with books that reflect the theme: Hilarious, Heartwarming, Historical – Stories in Unexpected Places. 

Rod Carley returns with his fourth theatrical odyssey Ruff packed with an unforgettable cast of Elizabethan eccentrics. 

Nita Prose is a sure winner with over two million copies of the heartwarming mystery novels, The Maid and The Mystery Guest. 

Lastly, Natalie Jenner, historical writer, takes the reader to post-war Italy and the film world of the 1950s in Every Time We Say Goodbye. 

Tickets are $40 and are available at the Shelburne Public Library, Booklore, and the Township of Mulmur. If you are purchasing tickets at the library, we can accept cash or e-transfers for payments. 

Buy your ticket soon to avoid disappointment.

Staff Pick of the Week: The Mimicking of Known Successess by Malka Older – On a remote, gas-wreathed outpost of a human colony on Jupiter, a man goes missing. The enigmatic Investigator Mossa follows his trail to Valdegeld, home to the colony’s erudite university—and Mossa’s former girlfriend, a scholar of Earth’s pre-collapse ecosystems.

Pleiti has dedicated her research and her career to aiding the larger effort towards a possible return to Earth. When Mossa unexpectedly arrives and requests Pleiti’s assistance in her latest investigation, the two of them embark on a twisting path in which the future of life on Earth is at stake—and, perhaps, their futures, together.

Why Molly Recommends it – In the grand tradition of the classic Noir, illuminated by gaslamp and underpinned with the slow burn of a possible romance between its lead detectives, The Mimicking of Known Successes draws the reader in immediately with the familiar backdrop of a railcar with one difference: they are not on earth. Moving on from the glut of apocalyptic stories, authors are finally getting back into the what-ifs of a possible future. While it’s not exactly preferable to have to leave Earth, there is something comforting in the notion that no matter what happens we will land on our feet, and there will still be tea and scones.



         

