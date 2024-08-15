Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police request public’s help in finding failure to remain at scene suspect

August 15, 2024

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance to identify an individual involved in a fail to remain investigation in the Town of Shelburne.

On July 2, 2024, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a call service for a possible impaired driver travelling northbound on Highw! ay 10. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver. The driver collided with the officer’s cruiser and fled the scene. Luckily the officer was not injured as a result of the collision. A short time later the suspect vehicle was located abandoned on Greenwood Crescent near Marion Street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey colored Chevrolet Blazer bearing Ontario licence plate number CRCB.  

Officers obtained video surveillance of the suspect and are seeking assistance from the public for identification.

A photo of the suspect has been attached to this media release. 

Anyone with information of video regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

Categories

