Motorists, motorcyclists need to be alert when sharing the road: OPP

August 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

A sharp increase in motorcyclist fatalities in recent weeks has the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) urging motorcyclists and motorists to be alert, cautious, and avoid all manner of risky driving when sharing the road.

Thirty-six motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year, compared to 23 fatalities at this time last year. In over half of the deaths, the drivers’ actions that led to the collision were on the part of the motorcyclist.

Twelve of the year’s fatalities occurred in July, with five more motorcyclist deaths occurring during the first week of August.

Excessive speed, loss of control and improper passing are among the driver actions behind many of the crashes.

“Safe, attentive driving on the part of motorists is all it takes to prevent the senseless loss of life on roadways,” said the Central Region OPP in a recently issued press release.

“Motorcyclists must also do their part to stay safe by driving within the speed limit and complying with all traffic laws, which go a long way toward keeping riders and their passengers safe.”

Readers Comments (0)