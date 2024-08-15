Treat impaired driving like the serious crime it is, says OPP

Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has seen an increase in locals and visitors this summer enjoying the region’s scenic roads, lakes, and cottage areas.

Unfortunately, an increasing number of impaired drivers have continued to endanger the lives of those on our roads and waterways.

As of Aug. 6, the Central Region OPP has laid 1,496 impaired-related charges this year, a number that has been steadily increasing with the nice weather.

Central Region OPP covers Dufferin, parts of Peel, Simcoe County and York.

The OPP remains committed in its zero-tolerance policy towards impaired driving, whether it’s alcohol or drugs. If police determine that you are driving while impaired, you will face penalties immediately. Impaired driving is a crime under the Criminal Code of Canada and the consequences are serious.

The full list of penalties for impaired driving are online at justice.gc.ca/eng/cj-jp/sidl-rlcfa.

