Three teams advance to NDBL second round of playoffs

August 15, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

Three teams have advanced to the second round of the North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs with one series yet to be determined.

The Bolton Brewers eliminated the Orillia Majors in a series that went three games with Bolton outscoring Orillia 32 – 8 over the series.

This was no surprise. Bolton has had an outstanding season finishing the regular season in first place while Orillia made it to the playoffs as the bottom seed with a 9-14-1 record.

The next series for Bolton hasn’t yet been determined.

The Owen Sound Baysox eliminated the Barrie Angels in their series. Owen Sound won the first game, and the second game was played to a 1-1 tie giving each team a single point.

Owen Sound won game three to take the lead, then finished the series in game five with a 5-3 win.

The Ivy Rangers have also advanced having won their first round series in four games over the Creemore Padres. The two teams were evenly matched going into the series and this one could have gone either way.

Ivy won game one. Creemore won the second game to even it up.

Ivy won two in a row to end the series.

There’s a real battle in the still undecided series between the New Lowell Knights and the Lisle Astros.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie in the first game – an almost unheard of baseball score.

New Lowell squeezed out a 2-1 win in game two of the series, then followed up with a 10-1 win in game three.

New Lowell can claim the series with a win in game four, or the Astros can keep the series alive if they come out on top.

Game two was scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, in Lisle, with results not available at press time.

Junior Division

In the Junior Division of the NDBL, the championship series between the Creemore Padres and Innisfil Cardinals is underway.

There has been a delay in the scheduling for this series.

Game one was played on Monday, August 5, with Creemore getting a 12-9 win in that game.

Game two of the series was slated for Wednesday, August 14, with results not available at press time.

The remainder of the schedule for the championship series has not yet been finalized.

