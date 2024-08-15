Current & Past Articles » Sports

Samurais, Gladiators win in weekend cricket competition

August 15, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was another weekend of exciting cricket action at KTH Park in Shelburne as two matches were played between Shelburne Cricket Club teams.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Warriors were up against the Samurais in a closely matched battle.

After winning the toss, the Samurais elect to bat first in hopes of putting up a good total to start.

However, Samurais failed to build momentum due to the regular loss of wickets.

Contributions from Shivdhan, who scored 18 runs, Akash who scored 20 runs, and 19 runs from Garry, helped the Samurais reach a total of 112 runs.

The highlight of the Warriors bowling attack was Sony Poulose, who delivered a stellar performance, claiming five wickets and putting his team in a strong position.

When the Warriors took to the crease, Sony Poulose continued to shine, displaying remarkable form with the bat. He blasted a half-century in just 22 balls and setting a new Shelburne Cricket Club record.

Despite Sony’s explosive innings, the Warriors were unable to capitalize as wickets fell at regular intervals.

The Samurais managed to keep it together and secured a narrow victory by just five runs.

Sony Poulse was named the Man of the Match for his exceptional all-around performance.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Shelburne Knights went head-to-head with the Shelburne Gladiators.

The Knights won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Gladiators’ opening batsman, Rajmohan, was in excellent form, scoring his second half-century of the season with 57 runs.

Skipper, Jajbir contributed 22 runs, helping to propel the Gladiators to an imposing total of 172 runs. Knights’ captain Sagar Arora made an impact with the ball, taking three wickets.

The Knights started their chase steadily, with Abul Rashid contributing 23 runs and Paul adding 14 runs.

However, their innings quickly unravelled as they began to lose wickets in quick succession.

Abdul Razzaq played a pivotal role for the Gladiators, taking four crucial wickets, which ultimately dismantled the Knights’ batting lineup.

The Gladiators emerged victorious with a commanding 70-run win.

Rajmohan was named the Man of the Match for his outstanding innings that set the tone for his team’s triumph.



         

