Public invited to International Overdose Awareness Day event

August 22, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee is inviting members of the public to learn more about how overdoses are impacting the community as they prepare to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee will host their 7th annual Overdose Awareness Day event on Aug. 29 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Theatre Orangeville (87 Broadway). The goal of the event is to allow the community to connect and discuss ways to support those impacted by overdose as well as raise awareness about the stigmas associated with substance use.

“Every day, we see lives around us being changed and lost to overdose. Overdose does not discriminate. It could be you or someone you love; a friend, colleague or your neighbour,” reads a press release from the Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee.

The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee is a collaboration of concerned people and service providers in Dufferin and Caledon who have, for the past seven years, organized a local Overdose Awareness Day event.

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), which is recognized on Aug. 31, is an annual commemorative day and campaign aimed at ending overdose while also remembering those who have died and acknowledging the grief felt by family and friends left behind.

This year, the theme for International Overdose Awareness Day is “Together we can,” which looks to highlight the impact communities can have when they stand together to address substance use and overdoses.

Attendees of the Aug. 29 event will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of individuals with lived experience and local advocates on the impact of substance use in Dufferin County and Caledon. Attendees will be able to ask questions, and learn about ways to help those affected by drug use as well as find out more about local resources and support.

Those interested in attending the 7th annual Overdose Awareness Day event hosted by the Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee can get tickets at www.theatreorangeville.ca or at the door on the day of the event.

