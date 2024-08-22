News from Shelburne Library

August 22, 2024 · 0 Comments

TD Summer Reading Club Finale Celebration

Join us Friday, Aug. 23 to celebrate the end of Summer Reading! Prizes for our top participants will be awarded at noon, followed by a pizza party, and musical performance by Pete & Anna at 1 p.m.. You’ll also be able to get a planet or stars painted on your face by our good friend Josh Oatman! Join us for the fun from 12 to 3 p.m.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur

We’re just 3 days away from one of the best events of the year! Authors in the Hills of Mulmur returns to the Foley Barn Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for its seventh season. Veteran moderator, Bernadette Hardaker, interviews three acclaimed authors with books that reflect the theme: Hilarious, Heartwarming, Historical – Stories in Unexpected Places.

Staff Pick of the Week: Northwoods by Amy Pease – The dark underbelly of an idyllic Midwestern resort town is revealed in the aftermath of a murder with ties to America’s opioid epidemic.

Why Jade Recommends it – Summer always makes me want to read books set at a cottage or somewhere where outdoor recreation features heavily in the setting. In Northwoods we encounter a mother-son duo in the local Sheriff’s Department; Sheriff North is faced with protecting a town plagued by the opioid crisis, while simultaneously watching her son suffer immensely from PTSD. Eli North, the Sheriff’s son, was once a talented investigator in the Fish and Wildlife Service, and is perhaps the Sheriff’s Department’s best hope for finding a missing girl after her best friend is found deceased.

As the story progresses, we find out that the missing girl (and most prestigious resort in the area, for that matter) has connections to Big Pharma. Eli & Sheriff North battle the clock in an effort to find the missing girl alive, which diverts their attention from where they need to be looking–behind their backs.

