Two people charged with impaired driving within six hours

August 22, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged two people with impaired driving, within hours of one another last Wednesday.

Dufferin OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Airport Rd. in Mono on Aug. 14, just after 6 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officers formed grounds that one of the driver’s abilities to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and they were subsequently arrested.

As a result, Patrick MURRAY, 28, of Orangeville, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available and disobey stop sign – stop wrong place.

Just over six hours later, on Aug. 15 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check when a motor vehicle entered. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and they were subsequently arrested.

As a result, Jessica PIDGEON, 31, of Hanover, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licenses were also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles impounded for seven.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

Readers Comments (0)