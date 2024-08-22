Current & Past Articles » Police news

Local police seize $500k in stolen property, $500k in illegal drugs

August 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Brampton man connected to multiple criminal investigations.

Members of the Dufferin and Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with frontline officers, executed two search warrants at an address in Orangeville on Aug. 15.

As a result, $500,000 worth of stolen property and $500,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by police.

Kuldeep Singh OTAL, a 43-year-old from Brampton, has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – (eight counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Altering/Destroying a vehicle identification number

As a result of the investigation the following was recovered:

• 15 bricks of cocaine totalling 16,500 grams

• 560 grams of methamphetamine

• 6×53” trailers

• Two tractor trailers

• Money counter

• Vacuum sealer

The accused individual was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges. 

None of the listed charges have been proven in court. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Gladiators move up to first place in Shelburne Cricket League

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Gladiators have secured first place in the Shelburne Cricket League and have qualified for the finals. The Samurais are ...

Rising Star: Shelburne youth ready to take the stage at CNE

Written By Joshua Drakes Nasia Castillo of Shelburne has been preparing to show her talents and take the stage at the Canadian National Exhibition’s Rising ...

Eight-piece horn band coming to Grace Tipling Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is inviting local residents to take a musical trip back in time with ...

Small facility offering supportive senior housing marks grand opening

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors living in Shelburne now have access to a new supportive senior housing opportunity. Golden Agers Take ...

Inaugural Dufferin Film Festival showcases local talent with 16 original films

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lights. Camera. Action! Filmmakers, writers, and movie buffs flocked to the Opera House in Orangeville on Aug. ...

Local resident shares concerns about ending transit service 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne resident is advocating for better local transit and for the decision to halt weekly transit ...

Local grandfather and grandson fundraising for kids fighting cancer

Written By Paula Brown A Shelburne resident and his grandson are hoping to make a difference for children facing cancer as they prepare to gear ...

Shelburne Village Dental reopens clinic in new location

Written By Paula Brown Get your smiles ready! Shelburne Village Dental celebrated the opening of their new clinic, located at 702 Main St. E in ...

Scott Woods Bands to perform at Grace Tipling Hall this fall

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents, prepare for a toe-tapping, foot-stomping, knee-clapping good time.  Fiddle legend, Scott Woods and his multi-talented band are heading back ...

Shelburne ventures into virtual reality

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents have the chance to immerse themselves in new realities and experiences from exploring the world, practicing rhythm and music, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support