Funding to advance electric vehicle awareness provided to Dufferin 

Funding has been secured for Dufferin County’s Electrifying Back Roads project, through the Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emissions Vehicle Awareness Initiative. The initiative supports projects aimed at increasing knowledge, awareness and public confidence in electric vehicles. It also supports public charging infrastructure with outreach, education and capacity-building activities.

“We are excited to launch Electrifying Back Roads and are grateful for the support from Natural Resources Canada. This initiative is a pivotal part of our strategy to advance electric vehicle adoption in Dufferin County and to provide our residents with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their transportation choices,” said Dufferin County Warden Darren White. 

The Electrifying Back Roads project is designed to help with the public’s understanding and awareness of electric vehicle (EV) options among local rural communities.

“With the Government of Canada’s Electric Vehicle Availability Standard requiring 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035 for all new light-duty vehicles, this initiative aims to provide residents with accessible, reliable and engaging information to support their transition to EVs,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release.

The County will host a series of electric vehicle test-drive events and distribute educational resources specifically tailored to rural residents next year. To ensure these efforts effectively address local needs, the County is inviting community members to participate in two surveys – one is for current EV owners and the other is for non-EV owners.

Residents who complete either of the surveys will have the chance to win a $250 gift card to a locally owned restaurant of their choice. The survey is available at joinindufferin.com. 

“The transition to zero-emission vehicles will play a key role in achieving the County’s target of net-zero emissions by 2050. By actively seeking feedback from both current and potential EV owners, we can ensure that our educational resources and events are aligned with the real needs and interests of our community,” said Dufferin County CAO Sonya Pritchard. 



         

