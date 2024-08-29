Current & Past Articles » General News

New exhibit coming to Museum of Dufferin’s Silo Gallery this September

August 29, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

A new art exhibit will be coming to the Museum of Dufferin Silo Gallery showcasing the work of an Orangeville artist. 

Stephanie Casino Esguerra is presenting her exhibit titled, ‘Anima(lis),’ with an opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“An obvious ode to the Latin origin of the word ‘animal’, this show is a depiction of the transformations I’ve lived through, grown through, and witnessed in my life,” Stephanie explained. “’Anima’, by definition refers to the soul, or in Jungian psychology, the ‘feminine part of human psychology’. This is the very part of me that transforms as I age, evolve, and change over the years.”

Stephanie currently resides in Orangeville. She was born in Vancouver and raised in the Greater Toronto Area. She creates textural art, often depicting wildlife and spiritual themes.

Working in acrylic, watercolours and inks, Stephanie’s work puts an emphasis on linework, negative space, and unusual compositions.

There will be an opening reception for the exhibit on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the MoD Silo Gallery.

Stephanie will also be hosting two workshops at the museum.

In October, she will host a sketching and ink workshop for adults.

That will be followed by a class for kids, about fighting fish line art in November.

See the Museum of Dufferin website, www.dufferinmuseum.com, for registration information. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Centre to receive $3.6 million for upgrades, repairs

Written By Sam Odrowski Dufferin–Caledon MPP and Ontario’s Minister of Health Sylvia Jones recently announced that Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be receiving $3.6 ...

Grand Valley resident revived from cardiac arrest seven times by paramedics on route to hospital

Written By Brian Lockhart April 14 started like any other day for Grand Valley resident Sherry Lambercy. However, late in the afternoon, she experienced discomfort ...

Summer Garden Series raises funds for Headwaters Health Care

Written By Brian Lockhart It was a day to get some exercise and enjoy beautiful gardens while raising funds for a good cause at the ...

Small facility offering supportive senior housing marks grand opening

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors living in Shelburne now have access to a new supportive senior housing opportunity. Golden Agers Take ...

Inaugural Dufferin Film Festival showcases local talent with 16 original films

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lights. Camera. Action! Filmmakers, writers, and movie buffs flocked to the Opera House in Orangeville on Aug. ...

Local resident shares concerns about ending transit service 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne resident is advocating for better local transit and for the decision to halt weekly transit ...

Local grandfather and grandson fundraising for kids fighting cancer

Written By Paula Brown A Shelburne resident and his grandson are hoping to make a difference for children facing cancer as they prepare to gear ...

Shelburne Village Dental reopens clinic in new location

Written By Paula Brown Get your smiles ready! Shelburne Village Dental celebrated the opening of their new clinic, located at 702 Main St. E in ...

Scott Woods Bands to perform at Grace Tipling Hall this fall

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents, prepare for a toe-tapping, foot-stomping, knee-clapping good time.  Fiddle legend, Scott Woods and his multi-talented band are heading back ...

Shelburne ventures into virtual reality

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents have the chance to immerse themselves in new realities and experiences from exploring the world, practicing rhythm and music, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support