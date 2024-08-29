News from Shelburne Library

August 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

Last week was full of wonderful end of summer celebrations. Our youngest friends enjoyed pizza, prizes, and wonderful musical entertainment by Pete and Anna at the Shelburne Library’s Summer Reading Finale!

We also finished out the weekend with an absolutely delightful Authors in the Hills of Mulmur event! From exquisite food to insightful conversations with authors Rod Carley, Nita Prose, and Natalie Jenner, it was an event for the books.

Stay tuned for more exciting events coming this fall.

Staff Pick of the Week: We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer – Charlie and Eve are renovating an old house in a remote, woodsy neighbourhood when a man and his family show up unexpectedly, claiming to have previously lived there. When the man asks to look around, Eve ignores her better judgement and welcomes them inside. From that point onward, disturbing and inexplicable things begin happening around the house – leading Eve to question whether the house is haunted, whether the family has sinister intentions (or are even human), or whether she is losing her own mind.

Why Amy Recommends it – This is a fast-paced novel with an eerie “what is going on?” vibe that kept me guessing the whole way through. With so many strange occurrences to try and make sense of, it’s hard to know what is a red herring versus what is real and relevant. I enjoyed the many unsettling layers to this novel and the questions I am left pondering in its wake. And I’m really looking forward to seeing this come out as a Netflix original movie..

