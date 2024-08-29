Current & Past Articles » Police news

Be aware of ongoing scams, fraud says Dufferin OPP

August 29, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning residents of fraudulent activity that has been taking place across Dufferin County. 

If you would like to report an incident, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or the Ontario Provincial Police 1-888-310-1122.

Canada Revenue Agency scams/fraud:

• Caller claims to be CRA agent.

• Caller will advise that you have outstanding balances, owe taxes from previous years income tax or have an issue with your social insurance number. 

• Will request your personal information – will often threaten to arrest you if you are not able to comply immediately.

Bank scams/fraud:

• Caller calls representing a bank official.

• Will often ask you for help with local bank investigations.

• The caller will advise you to make a withdrawal from your personal account to assist them with their investigation.

• The caller will want to meet you in a private setting to obtain the cash.

Emergency scams/fraud: 

• Caller will pretend to be your loved one who has found themselves in an emergency.

• Caller could claim to be police/lawyer representing your loved one in an emergency. 

• Caller will often ask you to send money to help your loved one. 

 Romance scams/fraud: 

• Suspect will often use social media or dating sites looking for potential victims, often using fake profiles.

• Suspects will often develop relationships quickly.

• Suspect will work extremely hard to gain your trust, hoping that you will send them money in exchange for broken promises. 

Contractor scams/fraud:

• Contractor asking for large deposits upfront.

• Contractor promising the world “trust me, I know what I am doing”.

• Contractor refusing to pull a permit for the work you have agreed upon.

• We ran into some unfortunate circumstances and will require some more money to start/complete the job.

• I have some extra materials from another job that I can give you a great deal on.



         

