Dufferin OPP lay charges in recent impaired driving incidents

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with an impaired operation related offence.

Officers from Dufferin OPP were conducting a “Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere” (RIDE) spot check on Townline in the Town of Orangeville on Aug. 23, just after 1:30 a.m. 

A driver entered the program and the officers we led to an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, Teresa PRICE, a 60-year-old from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s license was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court. 

In another incident, officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two drivers with impaired driving last Friday, Aug. 23.

Just before 5 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers conducted a traffic stop along Broadway in Orangeville. Officers spoke with the driver and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, John MACDONALD, a 47-year-old male, from Burlington has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Disobey sign

About two and a half hours after John MacDonald was charged with impaired driving, Dufferin OPP conducted a traffic stop along Highway 10 in Mono.

Officers were led into an impaired driving investigation after speaking with the driver.

As a result, Anthony BARTER, a 63-year-old male, from Caledon has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges at a later date in June 2024. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.



         

