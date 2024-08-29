Keep your purse on you to avoid theft, Dufferin OPP advise

Members from the Dufferin County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wish to bring awareness to their Dufferin residents of a recent theft trend.

In the recent weeks, officers of the Dufferin County OPP have responded to minor thefts involving some sticky handed criminals preying on local shoppers. While shopping at local establishments, there have been several individuals who have fallen victim to having their debit cards, credit card and cash stolen right from their bags and purses.

The Dufferin County OPP wish to provide our residents with some tips and tricks to hopefully minimize the chances of this happening to you.

• Always keep your purse/bag on you and never leave it in your shopping cart.

• When possible, have the purse/bag zipped shut.

• Keep your banking cards and cash in a separate compartment and less accessible.

• Have the opening of the purse/bag aligned directly in front of you, rather than off to the side or pushed behind your body.

• Be mindful of who may be lingering around you throughout the store.

• Be mindful of a stranger engaging in a convoluted stories or randomly asking for your assistance to draw you away from your cart, these individuals are usually not working alone.

If you or someone you know have fallen victim to this sort of crime, contact your banking establish immediately and contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

